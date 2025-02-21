Barcelona’s Champions League rivals have ‘no fear’ over Lamine Yamal

Barcelona face off with Benfica in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 next month following the knockout stage draw in Nyon.

La Blaugrana can now visualise a potential path to the final in Munich after being placed in the ‘bottom half’ of the UEFA bracket.

That means they will not face either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid until at least the final with the two rivals paired together in the Round of 16.

The draw has landed relatively well for Hansi Flick’s side with either Borussia Dortmund or Lille n the horizon in a possible quarter final.

Amongst the options for the semi finals are Bundesliga pair Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Feyenoord and Inter Milan as the schedule is now set.

Up first is the challenge of Benfica, who finished second in the Portuguese top-flight last season, and knocked out AS Monaco to reach this point.

The two sides have already met in the league phase this season as Raphinha sealed an incredible 5-4 win in Lisbon deep into added time at the Estadio da Luz.

Ahead of two huge games, Flick will be looking to Lamine Yamal to provide some spark in attack, with the teenager netting nine goals and racking up 12 assists this season in all competitions.

The 17-year-old has developed into one of Europe’s most potent wingers in the last 12 months but former La Blaugrana winger – and current Benfica director – Simao Sabrosa claimed there is no need to fear Barcelona’s No.19.

“He’s a star and a phenomenon, but we can’t be afraid. Being afraid is the worst thing in football. We have to respect him as he’s doing very well,” as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“Barca are doing a great job with Lamine Yamal and not just in terms of his football.

“He’s an attacker who likes to take on challenges, but Pau Cubarsi is also one to watch, as seems to be four or five years older than he is, just like our centre back Antonio Silva.”