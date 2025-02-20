WATCH: Vitor Roque woes continue with red card in UEFA Conference League match

Vitor Roque has had a tough first 13 months in Spanish football. He failed to make an impact at Barcelona, and his spell at Real Betis is also not going to plan, despite initial optimism earlier in the season.

Roque had been a regular starter for Betis up until a couple of months ago, but now he is third in the pecking order behind Cucho Hernandez and Cedric Bakambu. However, he was afforded a start in the second of Los Verdiblancos’ UEFA Conference League play-off round tie against KAA Gent, although it did not go to plan for the Brazilian teenager.

Momento da expulsão do Vitor Roque:pic.twitter.com/gWXQyQJW76 — 𝐋𝐚 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐚 𝐁𝐫 🇪🇸🇧🇷 (@LaLigaBR) February 20, 2025

With the score still tied at 0-0 in the 82nd minute, Roque was shown a red card for a strong challenge on Gent defender Archie Brown, who would go on to score the only goal of the match – although it mattered little as Betis still progressed 3-1 on aggregate after their dominant win in Belgium last week.

Roque avoided punishment initially, but after a VAR review, he was dismissed from the field of play by referee Damian Sylwestrzak. Not only did it mean that he could not play the final minutes at the Benito Villamarin, but he will now miss the first leg of Betis’ last 16 tie, which will be against Chelsea or Vitoria de Guimaraes.

The red card against Gent could end up being Roque’s final action as a Betis player. Palmeiras are pushing hard to sign him before the end of the month, although a deal will depend on whether the Andalusians are happy for him to leave without requiring any compensation. Barcelona also want the move to happen as they want to cash in now on the 19-year-old, and they have contacted Los Verdiblancos with a view to convincing them.