“Not afraid” – Real Sociedad star on Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur will be heading to San Sebastian next month, as Real Sociedad made it through to the last 16 of the Europa League. Imanol Alguacil’s side defeated FC Midtjylland 5-2 in the second leg of their play-off round tie on Thursday, which ensured a 7-3 aggregate victory.

It was a bizarre match at times, as La Real raced into a two-goal lead before being pegged back to 2-2 in the first half – from then, they would go on to score three unanswered goals to guarantee their progression. Brais Mendez scored the opener at the Reale Arena, and as per MD, he reflected on the 90 minutes.

“The objective is accomplished. We knew it was going to be difficult, but it was soon in our faces. The last minutes of the first half we relaxed, it can’t happen again, but we reacted. I don’t know if it was overconfidence, relaxation… They have gone up front with many players, we wanted to come out playing and we had losses. Like the second goal, which is my fault.”

As mentioned, La Real will be paired up with one of Man United or Spurs during Friday’s draw. They will start as underdogs to reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League, but Brais and his teammates will not fear whoever stands in their way.

“We don’t care (who we play). They are two rivals that just with the name they have… they are incredible. If we have to go far, we have to beat the best. I’m not afraid of any of them.”

La Real have had a disappointing season up until now, amplified by the fact that they are only 11th in the La Liga standings. That tie against Man United or Spurs could provide the catalyst for a strong end to the season if they can come through it with a victory across two legs.