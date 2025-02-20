Premier League giants willing to break the bank for Barcelona target

Barcelona know they need to resolve the number nine spot in the imminent future, with Robert Lewandowski turning 37 in August. However it looks very much as if their top target to do so will be out of reach this summer, barring a surprise turn of events.

It has been reported by multiple sources that Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is their preferred option to sign as a number nine, believing that he has all of the quality to make it at the top level, and attributes to fit Barcelona’s style. However it has been acknowledged that signing him from Newcastle will be difficult given their financial situation, with €150m price tags being mentioned in recent months.

According to Caught Offside, Newcastle United are doing their best to talk Isak into a new contract too, which would give them a much stronger negotiating position. They also mention a €110m asking price for the Swedish forward, who still has 3.5 years remaining on his current contract.

In addition to Barcelona, Arsenal, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are all keen on the 25-year-old, but it is the Gunners who are showing the strongest interest in Isak. Their intention is reportedly to make a formal offer for him in the summer, and fix their long-standing number nine issues.

Ultimately, for Barcelona to stand any chance of signing Isak, they were always going to have to rely on Isak prioritising a move to Catalonia over other opportunities. The Blaugrana will not be able to put together a competing offer with Arsenal, Liverpool or PSG, but it has not stopped them signing the likes of Jules Kounde or Raphinha in the past.

An unintended consequence, if Arsenal were to sign Isak, is that Barcelona would have a clearer route to signing Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, who also has interest from Mikel Arteta’s side. The Blaugrana are also monitoring the big Slovenian as one of their primary targets.