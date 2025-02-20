Real Madrid have stood in the way of Manchester City‘s European progress on a number of occasions in recent years, but rarely has it looked so easy for Los Blancos to knock them over. While the level of Pep Guardiola’s side has been questioned, the Catalan coach suggested that it was more to the merit of Carlo Ancelotti’s men than their own shortcomings.

‘Yes, yes, yes’, Guardiola told Marca after the game when asked whether he had the motivation to continue on as manager, following a chastening 6-3 loss to Real Madrid. However he did speak about his own team as a great side in the past tense, and admitted that it was time for a change of cycle at the Etihad.

“A little bit, yes, we have started to do it. Things are not eternal, there are players who are of an age. In the Premier League we have been winning all these years, in the Champions League we have been there… they have arrived at the best moment of the season.”

Guardiola was sanguine in defeat though, and admitted his side had been comfortably outclassed.

“We have always been very close, we have always been very good against Real Madrid, we have played games to make you say ‘wow’… But this year they have been better and we must congratulate them.”

The City coach was very clear that he was coming up against a Real Madrid side that had far more tools at their disposal than in previous years though, despite struggling at various points this season.

“The best thing about them is that its dynamics are very good, as is its individual quality. Even with rivals in their face, they have the ability to elaborate their play, something that previously was a little more difficult for Madrid. [They] Have that transition point [too]. Now they are capable of sinking you and making scoring plays through passes.”

“If you press too high, the attacking three make the field very long and, with Bellingham’s mobility, who is very good in all areas, they catch you. They can also attract you a lot, send a long ball and if they win a second ball, you are very exposed. Other years I had the feeling that I could catch them here or there, but this year they do many more things very well.”

Real Madrid will find out their opponents in the next round on Friday, knowing that it will either be a city derby with Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16, or a clash with the man many see as Carlo Ancelotti’s successor, Xabi Alonso and his Bayer Leverkusen side. Certainly against City, the best version of Real Madrid has been on show this season.