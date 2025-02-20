Barcelona turned down €8m defender offer in January

Barcelona did not end up doing any business during the transfer window, although they had hoped to bring in Marcus Rashford from Manchester United. That deal ended up being impossible because no one left, although there were options for possible departures.

Ansu Fati was the player that Barcelona had hoped to move on, but despite insisting that he will not be counted on by head coach Hansi Flick during the second half of the season, the young attacker stood firm on his decision to remain at the Catalan club until the summer.

The saving that would have come with Fati’s salary would’ve been enough for Rashford to be registered, which was another reason why Barcelona pushed hard for him to leave. In the end, it was not to be, although they did receive offers for other players.

Barca Atletic captain Unai Hernandez was sold to Al-Ittihad, while another youngster that attracted interest was Hector Fort. The 18-year-old was wanted by Como and Valencia, and for the Serie A side, it was a permanent transfer that they looked to complete.

Como, who already have another Barcelona full-back on their books in Alex Valle, offered €8m for Fort during the winter transfer window, as reported by Sport. However, the will of the player to remain at Can Barca meant that the proposal was rejected.

Como, who are managed by former Barcelona and Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas, have signed several Spain-based players over the last 12 months. In January alone, they brought in Valle, Assane Diao, Ivan Azon and Tasos Douvikas, while the likes of Nico Paz, Sergi Roberto and Pepe Reina were acquired last summer.

Fort has struggled for regular playing time this season, but despite this, he only has plans to remain as a Barcelona player. His head coach is delighted about this.