Barcelona call Real Betis about Vitor Roque move as Palmeiras persist

On-loan Barcelona forward Vitor Roque continues to be the subject of a February transfer saga, as Palmeiras look to secure a star signing before the end of the transfer window in Brazil, which expires at the end of the month. The 19-year-old is currently at Real Betis on loan, but has fallen out of favour with Manuel Pellegrini in recent weeks.

Betis have been adamant so far that they have no intention of weakening their squad at this stage of the season, given they could not replace him at this stage. Roque is one of three centre-forwards available to Pellegrini alongside Cedric Bakambu and new signing Cucho Herrnandez, and the Brazilian is currently the third-choice. However Hernandez is not registered for the Conference League, meaning an injury to veteran Bakambu could leave them in a hole.

El Palmeiras acaba de contactar con el Barça para transmitir la intención de firmar a Vitor Roque y el club blaugrana llama al Betis para ver qué opina al respecto. La intención inicial de Barcelona y Betis era mantener al delantero en Europa hasta final de temporada, pero el… pic.twitter.com/g6ZdowOl9f — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) February 19, 2025

As per Matteo Moretto, both Barcelona and Betis had intended to keep Roque at Betis until at least the end of the season, but with Palmeiras continuing to insist on a deal, Barcelona have now called Betis to find out their opinion on the move. Yesterday it was reported that agent Andre Cury had arrived in Barcelona to discuss a potential deal, and Roque has seemingly given the green light to a move. Palmeiras intend on making Roque their star striker, and the highest paid in their squad.

According to Sport, Barcelona have informed Betis that Palmeiras will imminently make an offer. Betis are keen to be compensated for the deal if they do decide to release Roque from his loan agreement, but the Catalan daily note that relations between the two clubs are fluid, and as such, reaching an agreement is possible.

Palmeiras are willing to part with €25m for 80% of his rights, which would allow Barcelona to recoup the money they spent on Roque. Betis have a buy option for the same amount at the end of the season, and the option to extend their loan for a futher year.