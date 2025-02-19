WATCH: Kylian Mbappe scores second Real Madrid hat-trick against Manchester City

Real Madrid only need to avoid defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu to reach the last 16 of the Champions League, but their aggregate advantage over Manchester City has increased further as they have gone 3-0 in front in the second leg of their play-off round tie.

Los Blancos carried a 3-2 lead from last week’s first leg in Manchester, and the aggregate scoreline read 4-2 as Kylian Mbappe fired home the opening goal inside the opening four minutes in the Spanish capital, and 30 minutes later, he added his second of the evening.

Mbappe has now got his and Real Madrid’s third on the hour mark, as he has curled the ball into the far corner from the edge of the Man City penalty area.

This is Mbappe’s second hat-trick as a Real Madrid, with his first having come against Real Valladolid a few weeks ago. It can be said for certainly now that it will be Carlo Ancelotti’s side going into the last 16, where they will face Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen.