WATCH: Kylian Mbappe gives Real Madrid perfect start against Manchester City

Real Madrid only need to avoid defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu to see off Manchester City in their Champions League tie, but they have now gone ahead to extend their advantage in this play-off round match-up.

Los Blancos carried a 3-2 lead from last week’s first leg in Manchester, and the aggregate scoreline now reads 4-2 as Kylian Mbappe has fired home the opening goal inside the opening four minutes in the Spanish capital.

Kylian Mbappé, that is a brilliant finish 👏 Real Madrid extend their lead with an early goal! 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/fORpRxdzL2 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 19, 2025

ASENCIO TO MBAPPE! WHAT A GOAL! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/LCpHSGKZr9 — TC (@totalcristiano) February 19, 2025

Kylian Mbappé gets Real Madrid off to the PERFECT start 😤💫 pic.twitter.com/ONgUPE8XQl — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 19, 2025

Mbappe scored in Manchester last week, albeit his connection with the ball was much cleaner on this occasion. It’s a wonderful pass over the top from Raul Asencio for the French forward to run on to, and with Man City goalkeeper Ederson off his line, the ball was deftly lifted over him and into the back of the net, sparking celebratory scenes inside the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid were already big favourites to get the job done in the second leg, and their chances have now increased significantly with this early goal.