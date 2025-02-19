WATCH: Kylian Mbappe doubles up as Real Madrid extend lead over Manchester City

Real Madrid only need to avoid defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu to reach the last 16 of the Champions League, but their aggregate advantage over Manchester City has increased further as they have gone 2-0 in front in the second leg of their play-off round tie.

Los Blancos carried a 3-2 lead from last week’s first leg in Manchester, and the aggregate scoreline read 4-2 as Kylian Mbappe fired home the opening goal inside the opening four minutes in the Spanish capital, and he has now added his second of the evening.

Mbappe shows excellent footwork inside the penalty area after receiving the ball from Rodrygo Goes, before smashing the ball into the back of the net from close range. He has been unplayable in the opening 33 minutes, and Man City are now certainly on the cusp of exiting the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid for the third time in the last four seasons.