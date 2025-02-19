Vitor Roque’s future continues to remain a topic of discussion, with nine days remaining in the Brazilian transfer window, and a strong interest from Palmeiras in doing a deal. The teenage forward, on loan from Barcelona at Real Betis, is reportedly reluctant to leave Europe a little over a year after arriving.

Palmeiras President Leila Pereira has declared an interest in signing Roque publicly, and less than 24 hours later, Roque’s agent Andre Cury has now arrived in the Catalan capital in order to discuss a deal. Real Betis Sporting Director Manu Fajardo denied that a move was on the cards, and Cury has previously denied a transfer request from his client, but it appears parts are still moving.

According to Sport, Cury has now received Palmeiras’ offer, and is now in the Catalan capital to resolve the matter. The daily paper note that the agreement requires Betis, Barcelona and Palmeiras to all reach a deal, as well as Roque with O Verdao, making an agreement far from easy.

Betis are reluctant to lose a forward this late in the season, with only Cedric Bakambu and Cucho Hernandez as number nine alternatives. However Roque has fallen out of the starting XI of late, and in addition to his salary, Betis must pay Barcelona €1.5m if he does not reach a certain amount of games.

Palmeiras will offer him a starring role and make him the best-paid player at the club, while Barcelona are keen to do a deal if they can recoup the €30m they spent on Roque initially. Previous reports place the Palmeiras offer at around €27m for 80% of his rights, which would accomplish that goal. Roque is no longer in their plans, but the unknown part of the deal is whether Betis will let him go and what financial incentives they will demand to do so.