Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil sets date for contract decision

Real Sociedad are having a very difficult season, and amid their difficult run of form recently, they are dealing with speculation about their manager. Imanol Alguacil is not expected to be sacked despite the fact that his side currently sit 11th in La Liga, but rather, the big question is about whether he will extend his stay at the club.

Imanol is out of contract at the end of the season, and over the last few months, there has been a lot of speculation in regards to his future. He has been asked regularly about the situation, but he has often dodged the question – but now, he has provided some clarity.

Speaking to the media ahead of the second of La Real’s Europa League play-off round tie against FC Midtjylland on Thursday, Imanol confirmed that his decision will not come for at least another two months (via Relevo).

“Until the end of April I will not answer you anything about my renewal. It is said. It will be at the end of April, even the beginning of May.

“For the good of the club, for the good of the players and for mine, the decision has to be very final. It will depend on what I feel in those months. The only thing I’m doing is enjoying, and getting the best out of the team to be as we are in three competitions.”

Aritz Elustondo did the press conference with Imanol, and he is desperate for his manager to stay.

“I’ve always said it, he’s the person most responsible for everything good that is happening to Real in recent years. As a result of the work he has achieved all this that he is deserving. He said that he has the renewal on the table. He is making us wait a long time, but I trust that he will continue to be the captain of our ship and we are to death with him.”