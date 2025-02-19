Real Madrid left out of Reform Commission for refereeing system

No side in Spain have been as vocal as Real Madrid about demanding change in the officiating system in La Liga, but equal no side will play as small a role in making decisions about how to do so. The clubs in La Liga and Segunda will form committees to lobby for change and have a voice in discussions, but Real Madrid will not be part of them.

Los Blancos decided not to attend a meeting between La Liga, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), the Referees Committe (CTA) and the clubs in the top two divisions two weeks ago, where RFEF President Rafael Louzan promised ‘structural changes’ to the officiating in Spain. It appears those changes are starting to take shape.

As reported by Relevo, two committees are being formed between the La Liga and Segunda clubs, one for refereeing reform, and another will represent the clubs on the ‘competition commission’, giving them a voice in decisions made by La Liga and the RFEF. Two clubs from each division will represent the others, but Los Blancos have been left out, having put their name in the hat to do so. All of the Primera clubs voted on the Liga representatives, and the same occurred for Segunda.

Sevilla and Real Betis won the vote clearly to be on the Referee Commission, with twelve and nine votes each. Rayo Vallecano were next with five, while both Real Madrid and Girona received four votes. Athletic Club (3), Valencia (2), Barcelona (1) and Villarreal (1) also received votes, while Albacete and Granada were chosen as the Segunda representatives.

Real Madrid were also a candidate to be on the Competition Commission, but Atletico Madrid and Villarreal won the votes in Primera, while Racing Ferrol and Malaga were chosen from Segunda.

The clubs in the Referee Reform Commission will not have the power to make decisions, and in particular, replace officials. But they will have a voice in the room with the CTA and RFEF.