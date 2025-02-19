Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has warned his side against complacency this evening, as his side face Manchester City with a 3-2 lead from the first leg at the Etihad Stadium. Los Blancos are heavy favourites for the 21:00 CEST kick-off at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ancelotti is still missing Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao through injury, while he confirmed Lucas Vazquez was not fit enough for a starting role. David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are back in the squad, and the latter is expected to start by Diario AS, who say that Aurelien Tchouameni will be pushed into midfield to make way for the German alongside Raul Asencio. The Fabrica graduate is expected to keep his spot, with Ferland Mendy on the left, and Fede Valverde remaining at right-back.

Diario AS believe that despite the return of Antonio Rudiger, Raul Asencio will keep his place for #RealMadrid's #ChampionsLeague clash against #ManCity. Omar Marmoush and Nico Gonzalez are backed to start for Pep Guardiola. pic.twitter.com/VuhbTbPWjV — Football España (@footballespana_) February 19, 2025

Marca believe the Italian coach will go with the same line-up, with the only change being Eduardo Camavinga making way for Rudiger. That means Dani Ceballos will also start behind the star-studded front four. Pep Guardiola has lost Manuel Akanji since the first leg, but otherwise is expected to have his side fit.

Rico Lewis is backed to begin at right-back instead of Akanji, with John Stones continuing in midfield. The major shifts will be the incorporation of Nico Gonzalez alongside Stones, and Phil Foden and Omar Marmoush behind Erling Haaland.

That would leave Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva out of the side, although AS do believe one of the veterans will get the nod, costing Nathan Ake his spot in the backline in order to maintain Stones.

It looks as if City will go for a much more physical line-up with more legs, while Ancelotti will also beef up his defensive wall with Rudiger and the more positional Tchouameni over Camavinga. City will have to win at the Bernabeu though, something they have only managed once in 2020.