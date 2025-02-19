Palmeiras continue to forge ahead with their intentions to sign Vitor Roque, and they are making progress. The 19-year-old has fallen out of the starting XI at loan club Real Betis, but the decision will come down to them.

After Roque’s agent, Andre Cury, arrived in Barcelona to discuss a deal, Cadena SER report that the Brazilian forward has now given the green light to a move. Roque was seemingly reluctant to leave European football a little over a year after arriving at Barcelona, having been determined to triumph in La Liga. However it appears the Palmeiras offer has been sufficient to change his mind.

Previous reports say that Palmeiras will make Roque a star player and their highest-paid player if he is to join them. President Leila Pereira went public with their interest earlier in the week, noting that if it were only up to her, she would guarantee the signing.

The 19-year-old is no longer in Barcelona’s plans for the future, and they are keen to recoup the money they spent on Roque initially, after signing him for €30m from Athletico Paranaense, although none of the €31m in objectives were reached. Palmeiras offer is said to be around €25m for 80% of his rights, a deal which would allow Barcelona to break even.

However the deal still requires the go-ahead from Betis. Los Verdiblancos are paying all of his salary, and must pay a €1.5m to the Blaugrana if Roque does not hit a minimum number of minutes in a minimum of games. Betis would be more than happy to save that money, but the final decision will come down to Manuel Pellegrini, who is still relying on him. The Chilean coach is reluctant to weaken his squad at this stage in the season, with only veteran Cedric Bakambu and new signing Cucho Hernandez available as natural number nines.