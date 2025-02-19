Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has called on Spain’s giants to halt their complaints about refereeing, amid a full scale battle between Real Madrid and the footballing authority in Spain over officiating. On Monday Carlo Ancelotti doubled down on complaints about referees after Real Madrid dropped points against Osasuna.

The 17-year-old was asked for his view on the penalty given to Barcelona against Rayo Vallecano, while he noted that he had not seen their opponents’ disallowed goal from the same game.

Yes, it is very clear. The thing is that I think that lately almost everything is being questioned. There are things that are clear and there is no doubt. And I think that ultimately, the job of referee is very difficult, that in the end if you give one for one side the other will complain. And if no-one complains, the other team that is not playing complains. It is a very difficult job. But for me the penalty is very clear.”

It was put directly to him, are the referees favouring Barcelona and harming Real Madrid, as Ancelotti claimed on Tuesday.

“When we were up by six points, I remember in the Getafe pitch the penalty given to Jules (Kounde) that was not given and then yesterday to Inigo who was whistled for that one. So, I don’t know… In the Copa del Rey, first the referees favoured Madrid and then against Osasuna they say that they are going against them. Every day is going to be like this.”

“I believe that we cannot complain, Madrid, Barca and Atletico. I think the referees try to do their best. Games like Alaves and Leganes are not talked about as much and perhaps there are more controversial actions. But the referees try to do the best they can. It is a very difficult job because someone will always complain. We are very happy,” the teenager told MD.

Lamine: “What I miss the most from my ‘previous life’? Being able to go to a park for a walk or go to Granollers.” — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 19, 2025

Real Madrid’s letter to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) calling the refereeing establishment corrupt made headlines across Spain. Lamine Yamal said neither he nor the Barcelona dressing room were giving it much time of day.

“The truth is that we don’t talk about it, we are in a good moment, we are thinking about ourselves, that we had to continue winning. And I think that when the team is good they don’t hear anything from outside. It is only focused on winning and continuing to play.”

“The truth is, I didn’t go into the statement to read it. I knew what it was but since it’s nothing about Barca, it’s nothing about our club, it’s nothing about our fans because it doesn’t interest us. It is the Federation that will know what to do. And I don’t know, they know why they did it.”