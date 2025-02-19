Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has again reassured fans that he will be going nowhere as negotiations continue for a new deal once he turns 18. Unable to sign a deal longer than three years before he becomes an adult, the 17-year-old is tipped to pen a long-term deal in the summer.

It is a priority for the Blaugrana, with his current deal expiring in 2026. Previously it was reported that the terms of a new deal until 2030 had been outlined, but given his meteoric rise over the past year, agent Jorge Mendes is now renegotiating terms. Lamine Yamal told MD that the deal would be done.

“I think nobody doubts how I am as a cule, how much I love this club. Since I debuted I have said it and I think it will be resolved in the end. If both parties want something to happen, it will happen. But I think no one can doubt what I feel for this club.”

Asked what it was about Barcelona that makes him so content to continue at the club, the 17-year-old reminded that it was his home.

“Everything, in the end, is a group, it is the club, the fans, it is the dressing room, the team. Everything is perfect here in Barcelona and the truth is that I am very happy since I started in the first team. The welcome, the love that both the fans and my teammates have given me, everything.”

“It is the only club I have been in apart from La Torreta, which was the team where I started. But yes, I owe everything to Barca. In the end it is where I have grown up, I have been in La Masia since I was twelve and since I was seven playing for Barca.”

There has been talk over the last year of other clubs putting out their feelers to see if a transfer would be possible, with Paris Saint-Germain supposedly willing to offer €200m for the teenager last summer. Lamine Yamal says he wouldn’t know about it if it were true.

“They don’t reach me, but if they reached someone around me they wouldn’t have told me. First, and above all, because I had a contract and then because I think it is not feasible for me to go to another club.”

Both Lamine Yamal and Mendes promised that he would be signing a new deal sooner or later, and now the former has estimated that it will arrive in the summer.

“Honestly, I’m not involving myself with it. There is still a long way to go until we get through this season first. At the end of it, in July, when the next year starts, it will be resolved and everyone will see as much. But now I am focused, as we have said, on La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey, which is the most important thing.”

The Spain star also discussed officiating in La Liga during the interview, as controversy continues to dominate headlines.