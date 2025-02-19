Kylian Mbappe brilliance sees Real Madrid progress to Champions League last 16

Real Madrid have booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League after a convincing 3-1 over Manchester City in the second leg of their play-off round tie at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the final aggregate score being 6-3.

A stunning comeback in Manchester last week ensured that Real Madrid only needed to avoid defeat in the second leg in order to be confirmed in the next round. However, Carlo Ancelotti’s side were never going to settle for this, and they extended their aggregate lead inside the opening four minutes in the Spanish capital. A long ball over the top from Raul Asencio went into the path of Kylian Mbappe, who lobbed over the onrushing Ederson and into the back of the net.

Just beyond the half hour mark, Mbappe got his and Real Madrid’s second of the evening. A wonderful team move ended with Rodrygo Goes playing in the French attacker, and he showed great feet to take the ball away from a couple of Man City defenders before blasting in from close range.

That goal put the tie beyond any doubt, but Real Madrid and Mbappe did not stop there. The 26-year-old would finish off for his second hat-trick of the season on 61 minutes after he curled the ball into the far corner to complete a sensational evening for him and his teammates.

However, it was not a perfect match for Ancelotti’s side as they conceded in the final minute after former Barcelona midfielder Nico Gonzalez scored from close range after Omar Marmoush’s free-kick came back off the crossbar.

The result means that Real Madrid are into the next round, and they will face either Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16 stage of the Champions League. The draw for that round is set to take place later this week.