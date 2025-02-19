The Competition Committee have confirmed a suspension for Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, after his protests earned him a red card during their 1-1 draw with Osasuna. The England international will miss two games as a result.

Los Blancos had complained vociferously about the decision, claiming that the 21-year-old did not insult the referee. In the report filed by Jose Luis Munuera Montero, Bellingham is sent off for dissent after complaining to the referee and then finishing those complaints with ‘f*** you’ towards the official.

Both Bellingham and Carlo Ancelotti noted after the game that it was a ‘misunderstanding’, and that the star mifielder had said ‘f*** off’ rather than ‘f*** you’, with the former claiming it was an expression of frustration to himself. Meanwhile Ancelotti claimed that ‘f*** off’ was not insulting in English, sparking an absurd debate in Spanish media over the following days.

Ancelotti doubled down on Tuesday, claiming that he felt there was evidence for the ban to be reduced or scrapped, but that looks unlikely, given Bellingham was handed the minimum punishment. As noted by MD, the Competition Committee considered ‘f*** off’ to be a lack of disccretion or thoughtlessness rather than an insult towards Munuera. The former carries a ban of two to four games, while the latter would have brought a ban lasting between four and twelve matches.

Unless Real Madrid can prove that Bellingham did not direct his ‘f*** off’ to the referee, then the ban will likely stand, although they will appeal the decision. Bellingham apologised both after the match, and then the following day for leaving his teammates down to ten men. Bellingham will be ruled out against Girona (H) this weekend and Real Betis (A) the following Sunday.

The consequences have been much more serious for Munuera, who after significant criticism emanating from Real Madrid, found himself the subject of an investigation into his business activity for a potential conflict of interest on Tuesday. Munuera has denied any wrongdoing, calling some of the accusations slander.