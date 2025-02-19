“We would not consent to it” – Javier Tebas reacts to La Liga referee allegations

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that La Liga referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero is being investigated by the Spanish Football Federation amid allegations of him having a conflict of interest with a company that provides services to multiple organisations, including the league itself.

The company in question in Talentus Sports, and speaking of the allegations and the corresponding investigation, Munuera Montero has denied any wrongdoing. However, he has been placed “in the fridge” while it is ongoing, meaning that he will not be allowed to referee any La Liga or European matches until an outcome is reached.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has waded into the matter, and speaking at an event on Wednesday (via Cadena SER), he has stated that the company is not Munuera Montero’s, but rather one of his partners. In his opinion, the referee should be cleared during the investigation.

“It is not Munuera’s company, but the company of a partner of his that provides services to La Liga. But Munuera is not providing services to La Liga because we would not consent to it. I am not very happy that someone who provides services to La Liga has a partnership with a referee, but that does not imply anything else. I want to insist that Munuera is not providing services to La Liga or UEFA or anything.

“We are investigating and I think what the Federation has done is very good and it is what needs to be done. Let’s see how everything is.”

Munuera Montero has had a tough week, to say the least. After sending off Jude Bellingham during Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw against Osasuna on Saturday, he was subjected to death threats, while members of his family were also targeted. He will now have to wait for an outcome to this investigation before he can begin refereeing again.