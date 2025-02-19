Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has noted that only Jude Bellingham can decipher whether he deserved a red card for telling referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero to ‘f*** off’ on Saturday. He also admitted to exaggerating when evaluating his side’s chances of producing an improbable comeback against Real Madrid in their Champions League play-off.

Over the weekend, Guardiola had declared that City had just a 1% chance of getting past Los Blancos, having come up short on several occasions at the Santiago Bernabeu. Opposite number Carlo Ancelotti noted that he felt Guardiola was lying, and the Catalan coach admitted as much.

“You’re right, you were right. For the first time I lied to you. We have more chances, but after 2-3 in the first leg, no one gave a us a chance and now that the days go by, you gain enthusiasm. It’s not a better result, but we can do it. Carlo won’t have to tell me anything before the game,” he explained to Diario AS.

Much of the discourse this week in Spain has been centred around refereeing, after Real Madrid launched a vociferous series of complaints following their 1-1 draw with Osasuna. Something Guardiola did not feel would have an impact on their game.

“I don’t think that will influence tomorrow’s game. The referee does his best; they are under the scrutiny of all of Europe and they want to do well because the entire planet is watching you. They seek to make the right decisions. Sometimes they make mistakes and sometimes they don’t, but I don’t think they feel any more pressure.”

Spanish television and radio has been obsessed with the nuance between ‘f** off’, for which Bellingham was sent off for, and the ‘f*** you’, which the referee put in his report, and whether it is offensive or not. Guardiola was asked whether it was common parlance in the Premier League.

“My English is good, but I have never been able to understand ‘f*** off’ and ‘f*** you’. Give me a few more years in England and then I will get there. There have been insults all my life, since football is football. Decisions are made. The problem is not the translation, it is the intention. You have to ask Jude with what intention if it is ‘f*** you’ or ‘f*** off’. Because you can say an insult with a big smile and even be affectionate. I have read that they are investigating Munuera now… wow. Leave them in peace.”

Guardiola was also asked about Atletico Madrid star signing last summer Julian Alvarez, who has been in fine form for Diego Simeone. City and Guardiola have been roundly criticised for allowing him out the door.

“I don’t feel responsible for it. The club brought me an extraordinary player. He had decided that he wanted to have the minutes he has at Atletico. We are happy for the continuity and the goals he scores. He helped us a lot to achieve something unique. This happens in life sometimes.”

“I would have liked him to continue, but having Erling it was difficult. This year he would have played more due to the number of injuries we have had. I know that he is happy and it is the most important thing.”