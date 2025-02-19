Former Barcelona teammate backs Ansu Fati to “perform at a high level again”

Ansu Fati has had a very tough few years at Barcelona, and at this stage, it looks unlikely that he will ever return to his former level – at least at the Catalan giants, given that he has not been counted on by head coach Hansi Flick over the last couple of months.

Flick has not been impressed with Fati’s training performances, although there are signs that he has been getting better in the last few weeks. Former La Masia teammate Rodri Sanchez expects him to get back to his best, as he recently told Sport.

“Ansu is a very young boy who has had a couple of serious injuries, and then bad luck once he came out of the operating room. Ansu has tremendous quality and an ease in front of goal, but after injuries it is very difficult to regain that confidence and even more so if you don’t have enough minutes to prove your worth. Ansu is a great person and a great player who will surely perform at a high level again, although it is very complicated due to the competition at the club and the few minutes he has had to date.”

Rodri also spoke on his own situation. He left Real Betis last September to join Qatari side Al-Arabi in a move that sparked controversy, given that he is only 24 years of age. He has taken the opportunity to clap back at this criticism.

“I feel very comfortable in the team and with my teammates, since from the first day they supported me and welcomed me with open arms, making me feel like one more of the squad.

“From the outside everything is easier to see and these people have a facility to give their opinion without really knowing, first the people and then the football level of the competition. It is true that the money is there, but it is not the main factor about why great players come.”