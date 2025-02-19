Espanyol sporting director confirms Arsenal target could leave for below release clause price

Last summer, Arsenal were very keen on sign Joan Garcia, but given that they were delayed in making their move, a deal was deemed not possible. However, that failed pursuit has not deterred the Premier League side, who are expected to go back in for the Spanish goalkeeper in 2025.

Arsenal could only go for Garcia once they finalised the sale of Aaron Ramsdale, but given that only happens with days remaining of the summer transfer window, it meant that Espanyol’s asking price for the 23-year-old was his release clause, which was set at €30m at that time. As such, a deal was ruled out, and The Gunners signed ex-Barca stopper Neto instead.

However, things could be different this summer. Espanyol sporting director Fran Garagarza has confirmed to Marca that an offer below Garcia’s release clause, which will be down to €25m at the start of the transfer window, could be enough for a deal to be done.

“All clubs in Spain live by selling. We much more. What is a good sale? There is no need to be afraid. But then you have to invest and make it cyclical. You have to know who will occupy the position of the sell. The viability of the club depends on keeping us, it goes through a capital increase and it goes through a good sale. Then, you have to get it right in what you are going to bring because to get back to support yourself and grow with very firm but sure steps.

“In the final stretch of the market we have to ask for the clause, but if a good offer arrives before, we will study it. But the important thing is to know what we would do with that money. We have to work on the line of succession.”

Garcia has been one of the standout goalkeepers in La Liga this season, and if signed, he would be an excellent addition for Arsenal. However, it is far from guaranteed that a deal would be done even if Espanyol accept an offer, as the Spaniard would be number two to countryman David Raya at the Emirates, meaning that his playing time would be limited. As such, this may not be an overly attractive proposal in his eyes.