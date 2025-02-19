“Our best version” – Carlo Ancelotti delighted at Real Madrid performance against Manchester City

Real Madrid had one of their best nights of the season on Wednesday as they convincingly defeated Manchester City 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu, thus booking their place in the last 16 of the Champions League after a 6-3 victory on aggregate in their play-off round tie against the reigning Premier League champions.

As per Diario AS, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti expressed his delight at the performance produced by his side.

“We played very well. It was complete, especially defensively. It was a game well done. We wanted to do it that way. We aimed to repeat the good things from the first leg. We controlled the opponent’s possession well. And then when you put this in, there’s the quality.

“It was a good game. They have learned what to do very well. This tie strengthens us. We have brought out our best version.”

Ancelotti saved special praise for man of the match Kylian Mbappe, who scored his second hat-trick for Real Madrid against Man City, and his first at the Bernabeu.

“There’s the icing on the cake, which is Mbappe. Everyone expected this hat-trick and it has arrived. He is not the only one, we have had many players who made a difference. And they mark it with collective work.”

Real Madrid can now look forward to their last 16 tie in the Champions League. They will face either Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen in the next round, with the draw taking place this coming Friday. Ancelotti was asked about his preference between the two teams, but he admitted that he does not have one, as he has confidence that his side will defeat whoever is in their path.

“We will take whatever comes. It has cost us a lot to reach the round of 16, more than necessary. We’ve played 10 games to get here. Hopefully it can go well this year.”