Barcelona Sporting Director Deco meets with agent of Barcelona defender

Barcelona have been on a run of contract renewals, locking in some of their most valuable assets for the coming years. Many of those deals were believed to be urgent, but now Sporting Director appears to be moving onto other options.

The Blaugrana tied up new deals for Gerard Martin, Ronald Araujo, Pedri and Gavi, with the latest to come along being Pau Cubarsi. The Brazilian-Portuguese has not stopped there, and earlier this week also held informal talks with Frenkie de Jong’s agent Ali Dursun, who is reportedly keen to stay at the club.

Now Jijantes (via Sport) report that Deco has aslo met with the agent of French defender Jules Kounde to discuss a contract extension. It is a move that comes as something of a surprise, given Kounde is on their books until 2027, and it is noted that there is no hurry from either side to get a deal done as a result. They were opening discussions for a renewal though, for a player who has become key since signing, and a de facto choice at right-back over the last few years.

The 26-year-old has jumped past the likes of Andreas Christensen, Inaki Pena, Ander Astralaga, Eric Garcia and Lamine Yamal in terms of discussing his future. The latter gave an interview this week, and did comment that his contract renewal would likely be done in the summer.

Christensen and Garcia have been cited as potential sales in the summer, while Barcelona are reportedly negotiating with Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah to arrive on a free this summer. Manager Hansi Flick is reportedly keen for Barcelona to bring in more established competition for Kounde this summer, with youngster Hector Fort remaining relatively unused on the bench. His three starts this season have all come as a result of disciplinary measures for Kounde.