Barcelona have started planning their squad for next season, and there will be chances made during the summer transfer window. Deco, the club’s sporting director, is eyeing multiple signings, although there are also chances of players who are already on the books but not presently in the first team.

One player that falls into this category is Alex Valle. Last summer, the young left-back was sent on loan to Celtic after Hansi Flick deemed Alejandro Balde and Gerard Martin to be ahead of him in the pecking order. His spell in Scotland was not overly successful, and in January, he was instead moved to Serie A side Como, who are managed by former Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas.

Valle has been a regular starter for Como since his arrival, and they do have the option to sign him permanently. A €6m buy clause was added to the loan agreement, meaning that the 20-year-old will remain in Italy from the summer onwards if it is activated.

However, Valle would return to Barcelona if Como decide against activating that buy clause. In the event of this happening, it is not guaranteed that another departure would be sought, with MD reporting that the defender has chances to become a permanent fixture in the Catalan giants’ first team squad.

Martin has flattered to deceive when he has been called upon as Balde’s replacement, so there is an opening at left-back in the Barcelona squad. There has also been talk that a signing could be made, although Flick’s preference is to use the players that he can already call upon, one of which would be Valle if he does not remain at Como.

At this stage, it does appear more likely that Valle will stay in Italy, although it cannot be ruled out that Como decide against activating his buy clause, despite the fact that he is a regular starter.