Atletico Madrid go after Real Madrid again with social media campaign

Atletico Madrid and La Liga President Javier Tebas have very much led the charge when it comes to biting back against the complaints from Real Madrid about officiating in recent weeks. Los Colchoneros in particular have been vocal on social media, and on Tuesday began their own social media campaign.

Diego Simeone was criticial of decisions favouring Los Blancos in January, before their complaints reached fever pitch, and in the lead-up to the Madrid derby, Los Blancos sent their now infamous letter to the RFEF. That was met with a frisky response from the Atletico social team during the week, and they have again launched themselves into the online fray.

La maquinaria lleva varias semanas en marcha y tritura todo lo que se pone en su camino. A ver quién es el valiente que imparte justicia sabiendo que puede ser el próximo… #StopAcosoArbitralYa @RFEF @CTARFEF @LaLiga @deportegob pic.twitter.com/YUj2QHxDBW — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) February 18, 2025

After referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero, placed under investigation for a possible conflict of interests just days after Real Madrid railed against his decisions during their 1-1 draw with Osasuna, they had the following to say.

“The machinery has been running for several weeks and crushes everything in its path. Let’s see who is brave enough to deliver justice next knowing that they could be next…”

Their tweet is finished with the hashtag ‘Stop Referee Harassment Now’, and tags the Royal Spanish Football Federation, La Liga, the Referees Committee and the Ministry for Sport in Spain. The hashtag did not take long to gather numerous tweets.

Meanwhile the Celta Vigo English account also went for their own form of criticism, producing a meme in which the controversial penalty not given against Real Madrid in their Copa del Rey tie was pictured, a game for which Munuera Montero was also in charge. On Tuesday, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti doubled down saying that ‘Referees had harmed’ Los Blancos, while Fede Valverde initially empathised with referees, before releasing a statement explaining why he didn’t criticise officials when asked about them.

