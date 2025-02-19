“I’m finding myself again” – Antony delight at Real Betis after Manchester United struggles

Since arriving from Manchester United during the winter transfer window, Antony has made an exceptional start to life as a Real Betis player. The 24-year-old has amassed three goals and one assist in his first four appearances for Los Verdiblancos, and that has quickly made him a fan’s favourite.

Antony has opened up on his start to life at Betis during an interview with the club’s official media channels. He spoke glowingly of some of his teammates and also head coach Manuel Pellegrini, while also revealing that he has felt that the move to Andalusia has felt like a fresh start in his career, as per Relevo.

“I’m happy here, and with teammates like Isco, it’s easy to understand. If you understand football, it’s very easy to understand Isco. It’s very important for me to play with players like him, like Lo Celso, or to have the confidence of Manuel Pellegrini.

“For me it was very important to start well. What makes me happier is that I’m finding myself again, to be happy, to be enjoying every day. Things go well when we are well, happy, content… I have worked my head and also physically to get to this moment. I’m very happy about that. When I was in England I continued to work my head and physically I was also fine. I was preparing for this moment.”

Antony also opened up on life in Andalusia, where he has admitting to feeling much more at home compared to Manchester.

“It reminds me a lot of Brazil. I love the city. I needed the sun, I needed this environment. My family is also very happy. I have many friends who played here and they left me very calm to sign. I had the certainty in my heart that coming here was the best decision for me. I hope to continue like this.

“The players who passed through here, such as Ricardo Oliveira and Denilson, who sent me messages and told me how good the fans were. I also write with Emerson, I have a good relationship with him.”

Antony will return to Man United at the end of the season as Betis do not have an option to buy, although it would be no surprise if, one way or another, efforts were made to extend his stay.