“Excessive attack on the refereeing collective” – Spanish referee hits back at “conflict of interest” claims

La Liga referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero, who is considered one of the officials in Spain, has been at the centre of a storm over the last few days.

Last weekend, Munuera Montero controversially sent off Jude Bellingham during Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw against Osasuna, after which he was subjected to death threats. And in the last 24 hours, he has now been placed under investigation by the Spanish Football Federation amid allegations of a conflict of interest with a company, Talentus Sports, that he is a partner with.

Munuera Montero has now addressed this matter in a statement on Instagram, as per Relevo.

“In recent months the excessive attack on the refereeing collective has been evidenced, on this last occasion with me being the protagonist. The company Talentus Sports Speakers, a company owned by the referee José Luis Munuera, has not invoiced any amount to any sports entity since its creation, whether clubs, federations or companies in the sports industry.

“This company, which began its activity less than a year ago, aims to enable different athletes to transfer the transversal values of sport to different organisations, through the narration of their personal experiences, as shown on its website.

“Finally, I anticipate that I will exercise the corresponding civil and criminal actions against those media that intentionally or recklessly have disseminated falsehoods or incorrect or biased information, generating irreparable damage to the professional prestige, reputation of myself and the refereeing group, as well as to my own personal privacy and that of third parties.”

As a result of this ongoing investigation, Munuera Montero has been placed “in the fridge” by the Federation and Technical Committee of Referees, meaning that he will not considered for selection on any matches until the matter is resolved. He will also not be called upon by UEFA.