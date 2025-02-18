Amid widespread frustration with the standard officiating in La Liga, the Head of the Referees Committee (CTA) Luis Medina Cantalejo could be facing the consequences. The majority of the clubs in La Liga have voiced their irritation either formally or informally, beyond the loud and indignant complaints from Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have certainly been the most vociferous in their complaints, calling the officiating system corrupt, manipulated and filthy, most notably in a letter to the President of Royal Spanish Football Federation Rafael Louzan. In that letter, they ask for officials to be sacked and a restructuring of officiating in Spain.

The latter at least has been promised by Louzan, and it appears it will involve the sacking of Medina Cantalejo in the summer. His exit will also be accompanied by that of Carlos Clos Gomez, the Head of the VAR system in Spain. That is according to Diario AS, who say that there will be a substantial shake-up: one of the goals is increased transparency.

In terms of who will replace Medina Cantalejo and Clos Gomez, that matter is somewhat opaque. Antonio Mateu Lahoz, recently retired and now a pundit, is mentioned, although that idea has been shot down by multiple sources due to his poor relationship with his colleagues. Bernardino Gonzalez Vazquez, who is know to Louzan and a current vice-president, is mentioned, as is Bernardino Alonso Fernandez, currently refereeing in Greece. David Fernandez Borbalan, currently overseeing refereeing in Bulgaria, is another option.

🔴💥 #NoticiaAV | Mateu Lahoz 𝗡𝗢 es una opción para la presidencia del CTA. ▪️ Un grupo significativo de árbitros del colectivo actual no le traga. 🗣️ "Lleva un año y medio lanzando críticas hacia algunos de los que fueron sus compañeros". pic.twitter.com/9Gen8alWNG — Archivo VAR (@ArchivoVAR) February 17, 2025

Meanwhile Marca also cite Fernandez Borbalan as the primary candidate to take over as head of the CTA from Medina Cantalejo. They note that Real Madrid would be content to see changes, but will examine every move with a microscope, while Louzan is ‘obsessed’ with getting the choice right, in an attempt to repair the respectability for the officiating situation.

Certainly the officiating is under heavier pressure than ever currently. Real Madrid’s so far unproven accusations aside, a number of sides have released official statements criticising the refereeing. Beyond the inconsistencies in decision-making, the interpretations of the rules themselves appear to be increasingly at odds with what players, managers and fans are keen to see.