Further reports confirm release clause for Barcelona star Ronald Araujo

Barcelona and Ronald Araujo have both been keen to declare that he will be at the club for the foreseeable, but speculation around the Uruguayan’s future continues to persist. Araujo was the subject of a bid from Juventus in January, and Sporting Director Deco has maintained the door is open for him to leave should he decide to do so.

Juventus are expected to maintain their interest in Araujo in the summer, and Arsenal have also looked at the 25-year-old in recent months. Barcelona also have a number of decisions to make in central defence, with Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen out of contract in 2026.

Araujo signed his new deal until 2031, and has said that he is happy at Barcelona. However there is debate over whether he will be first-choice at Barcelona under Hansi Flick. Despite returning to action over a month ago after five months out, but over the last five games, has featured for just 67 minutes. He did suffer bruising during the Sevilla clash which caused him to come off two weekends ago, but Eric Garcia has been given more protagonism than Araujo of late.

Iñigo Martínez has quickly regained form after his injury. He was key in Barça's win over Rayo, showcasing his defensive leadership and tactical awareness. His partnership with Pau Cubarsí adds balance to the backline, and with 30 appearances already this season, he's close to… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 18, 2025

As previously reported, Cadena SER have doubled down on the information that Araujo has a €65m release clause this summer. However they have noted it is only valid for the first ten days of the transfer window. This is presumably the exit route that Deco was referring to.

At that price, Araujo will likely have suitors this summer if he does show any desire to leave. Barcelona are also reportedly in talks with Jonathan Tah over a move, and the German’s international would certainly seem to nudge Araujo towards the door. Much of the talk at Barcelona is that a big signing will require a big sale, and the Blaugrana may consider Araujo the sacrificial lamb if cannot lock down a starting spot.