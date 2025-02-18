Despite again playing out of position in three of Real Madrid’s last four games, Fede Valverde has been one of their best players in recent weeks, in particular standing out for his performance against Manchester City. He is likely to be back there again on Wednesday night, as the two go head-to-head in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Valverde missed training on Monday with muscle discomfort, but after Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that Lucas Vazquez would not be available to start against City, it seems more than likely he will be filling in at right-back again. However the Uruguayan was positive about the experience.

“Happy that I am doing things well in that position, I am doing it because other teammates are injured. I have had to respond to myself in that position and I think I have done quite well. I am willing to support the team and the coach, whatever he wants. It is a position that I am enjoying and learning a lot. I am still in the eleven, which for me is the important thing.”

He was asked how he learns the tricks of the trade in a new position so quickly.

“I have players who are a great image for me (Carvajal and Lucas). They are Madrid legends and I try to learn… I try to get the most out of it.”

Los Blancos will go into the game against City with six players in danger of missing the next match through suspension due to an accumulation of yellow cards. However Valverde was not worried about the issue.

“I would never tell a player not to protest. The players live the game to the fullest, with hot blood. There are players who live it in one way, others differently… What I want is for the players to give their all on the field. Jude is a player who always wants to win, always wants to fight. This time it was his turn, as can happen to others. I like his claw. We have to stay united as a team.”