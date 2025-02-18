Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has generally been more reluctant to blood youngsters in the senior side, whether they be academy talents or talent brought in from outside of the club. Earlier in the season he even noted that his job was to win games, not bring through youngsters.

No two players are more aware of that than Arda Guler and Endrick Felipe. The Turkish teenager was slated for a much bigger role this season after some impressive performances towards the end of last season, but has again found himself in a bit-part role. Meanwhile Endrick arrived at the club this past summer, and is clearly in a process of adaptation, but has for many earned more minutes with his goal record.

Both were linked with a loan move in the January transfer window, and Ancelotti moved to shut down that speculation whenever asked. However Sport say that patience is wearing thin for both players. Despite having the backing of the club, and importantly President Florentino Perez, both have remained afterthoughts for the Italian coach.

Endrick and Guler are both set on playing in the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada in two summers time, and especially for the Brazilian, that means getting game time to earn their spot in the squad. Guler meanwhile could be the star of the Turkish side, but may face a reduced role if he continues with similar game time.

The result is that they will both be on the hunt for a loan move next season unless the situation changes in order to get that game time, as they are not prepared to spend next season in similar circumstances. This season, Guler has played 27 games, scoring thrice and giving five assists, but those appearances amount to just 967 minutes. Endrick has seen far less game time, but is averaging a goal every 80 minutes. He has seen 400 minutes across 22 games, and has five goals and an assist.