Real Madrid considering Premier League manager as Carlo Ancelotti successor

Carlo Ancelotti’s future as Real Madrid manager has regularly garnered speculation, and there is a possibility that he leaves at the end of the season, despite his contract at the club not running out until the summer of 2026.

It has been reported in recent weeks that Real Madrid are prepared to sack Ancelotti at the end of this season if he fails to win any more trophies between now and the summer. If that happens, the expectation has been that Xabi Alonso would be his replacement, with Bayer Leverkusen prepared to not stand in the way of the manager that led them to their first ever Bundesliga title during the 2023-24 campaign.

Alonso is the clear favourite among Real Madrid bosses, but it appears that he is not the only candidate to succeed Ancelotti. According to reports in England (via Sport), former Rayo Vallecano head coach Andoni Iraola is also being considered.

Iraola, who is currently in charge of Premier League side AFC Bournemouth, has become of the most impressive managers across Europe over the last few years. He worked wonders at Rayo, and he is now making his mark on English football. However, he could end up returning to Spain in the coming years.

If Alonso is Plan A, then Iraola would be a very sold Plan B for Real Madrid. However, they may need to move fast to acquire his services as he has been regularly linked to some of the Premier League’s bigger clubs, such as Tottenham Hotspur.

Iraola is certainly doing Spain proud at the moment, and it would be no surprise to see him make the leap in the next couple of years. Real Madrid is a job that he is more than capable of thriving in, although it does appear that Alonso is still the big favourite to succeed Ancelotti at this stage.