Rayo Vallecano distance themselves from scandal claims after Barcelona defeat

Barcelona went top of La Liga on Monday night after defeating Rayo Vallecano 1-0, although there were multiple flashpoints moment in the match at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys that onlookers did not agree with.

Is this harsh on Rayo Vallecano? 🤷‍♂️ Jorge de Frutos has the ball in the back of the net, but it's ruled out for offside ❌ pic.twitter.com/PuXMJyjYCn — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) February 17, 2025

The big one centred on the non-awarding of a goal scored by Rayo winger Jorge de Frutos. Just before half time, he found the back of the net, but it was annulled by referee Mario Melero Lopez after it was ruled that Randy Nteka, who was offside when the ball was played to de Frutos, had impeded Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez.

Rayo were also left disappointed at the decision not to be given a penalty after a Hector Fort shirt pull on Abdul Mumin. But despite this, multiple club officials opted not to go after Melero Lopez, despite MD saying that there has been “scandal” claims in similar situations in the past.

Rayo head coach Inigo Perez was diplomatic on the incidents when he spoke to the media post-match, as he chose to show sympathy for Melero Lopez.

“I will always try to stay out of any refereeing decision, regardless of whether one day it favours us and another penalises us. I empathise a lot with them and I will not cross that line, although I may have my opinion. I understand that the referee went to review the penalty action – although I have my opinion, I do not want to pronounce myself.”

Raul Martin Presa, president of Rayo, also chose not to go after Melero Lopez, although he did express some indignation with at least one of the decisions that went against his side.

“If Rayo has lost it is not because of the referees, it is because they have scored one less goal than Barcelona. With the audio you have played (for Barcelona penalty), I think the referee’s interpretation is correct, but De Frutos’ goal is a positional offside, so it should not be offside.

“I never judge the referees, although they have not been very successful. I don’t understand why they have warned in the VAR in one action and not in others, because at least they would have been reviewed. But congratulations to Barcelona on the win.”