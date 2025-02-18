While Real Betis have strongly denied any exit links for striker Vitor Roque, Brazilian giants Palmeiras are not giving up easily in their efforts to repatriate the 18-year-old. President Leila Pereira has now gone public with their desire to sign the Barcelona forward, who is on loan at the Benito Villamarin.

The Brazilian transfer window ends at the end of February, giving Palmeiras ten days to wrap up Roque’s signature. They are desperate to make a splash in the market, and have set their sights on Roque, as confirmed by Pereira. She did concede that the deal depended on various parties.

“If it were up to me, if I could say, yes I would sign him. However, this is a matter that is not only my responsibility. The situation depends on other clubs, it depends on their representative, it depends on the player himself, it is not something just down to me. Because if I were really to decide alone… I would guarantee it, but since it is something that affects third parties, I cannot say that it it will end up happening.”

“We are working tirelessly,” Pereira continued in comments made to Sporty, as carried by Sport. “There is no point in hiring just to hire, we need A-level players who come to contribute to our squad. Sometimes, the market is very difficult. When you find the player, the club does not release him, sometimes the player does not want to return to Brazil. It is not something as simple as the fan thinks, but I am always looking for, yes, the best for Palmeiras.”

Marc-André ter Stegen has taken another step in his recovery, training on the pitch with the ball for the first time since his knee injury in September. He could return even before May if his recovery continues like this. @RogerTorello — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 18, 2025

Barcelona are reportedly keen to jettison Roque, and if Palmeiras offer the chance to do so without making a loss on the €30m they paid for him, then they would be keen on a deal. Palmeiras are reportedly willing to offer €27m for 80% of his rights, but Real Betis are likely to want a slice of the deal in order to break their loan agreement. However O Verdao’s biggest obstacle, first and foremost, is reportedly convincing Roque to make a switch, with the teenager keen to triumph in Europe.