“A deal is almost there” – Newcastle United expect to close signing of Barcelona and Real Madrid target

Newcastle United have turned their attention to the Spanish market in recent years, and they appear close to securing the signing of a talented youngster – that being Antonio Cordero.

Cordero, who is out of contract with Malaga at the end of the season, has become very in-demand over the last few months. Barcelona and Real Madrid have both been credited with holding an interest in the talented 18-year-old winger, while Arsenal recently joined the race alongside Premier League rivals Newcastle.

Despite all of this interest, Newcastle appear to be the big favourites to land the signing of Cordero on a free transfer. According to transfer journalist Graeme Bailey (via CaughtOffside), The Magpies believe that an agreement is almost done.

“Newcastle firmly think a deal is almost there. But obviously you cannot say for definite until he is holding that black and white shirt up.

“He’s a bright prospect. Newcastle are not bringing him in to be a first-team player straight away. You never know how quickly these players can progress. Does he stay with the U21s or do they loan him out? Obviously they will assess all of those options once he arrives.”

Cordero has made a name for himself in the Segunda this season, and he has been one of the standout performers for Malaga despite being such a young age. He will be a huge loss for the Andalusians when he does go, especially as they will not be receiving a transfer fee as part of the operation.

For the perspective of Newcastle, it is a very exciting deal if they can bring Cordero to the club. He may not be considered for the first team immediately, but he will not be far off in the next 12 months. For now, the matter remains open, but the Premier League side will hope that it is closed as soon as possible.