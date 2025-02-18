Manchester City eyeing €105m move for Real Madrid target

Real Madrid are expected to be relatively busy in the summer, although they will not be as active as many other teams in La Liga and across Europe. Nevertheless, there could be multiple blockbuster arrivals at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to be the first, with Real Madrid officials confident that a deal will be closed for the English right-back to arrive when his Liverpool contract expires at the end of the season. A new left-back may also arrive, although it will not be Alphonso Davies as he recently signed a new deal with Bayern Munich.

Another possible arrival is Florian Wirtz. Real Madrid have been long-term admirers of the German playmaker, who has been a sensation for Bayer Leverkusen over the last 18 months in particular. They see him as a leading candidate to be their next big-name midfield signing, although an operation will not be easy – and not only because the reigning Bundesliga champions are unwilling to sell.

As per MD, Manchester City are equally very interesting in Wirtz, whom they see as the ideal successor to Kevin De Bruyne, whose prominence at the Etihad Stadium continues to drop. Their idea is to make a move for Wirtz in the summer, and the report states that a €105m offer is being prepared.

In the summer, Wirtz will have two years left on his Leverkusen contract, so a choice will need to be made by player and club in regards to whether he can continue. If there is little hope of a renewal, a sale is expected, so Real Madrid may have to make their move soon if they are to compete properly with Man City.

It will be interesting to see if Wirtz leaves this summer, and if so, where he ends up. It would be a major coup for Real Madrid if they signed him, that’s for sure.