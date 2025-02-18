‘All roads lead to Liverpool star’ – Barcelona transfer priority becoming clear

Barcelona continue having issues with their salary limit, but it has not stopped them from spending big in the past, and it would be surprising if they did not pursue at least one star this summer. Sporting Director Deco has dampened talk of transfers, noting that they do not need many to come through the door, but the left-wing spot seems to be at the top of their list of priorities still.

Far from a rotational option or a player for the future, Barcelona appear set to try and bring in a starting quality player on the left side. Athletic Club winger Nico Williams was their top target last summer, but after he decided not to come, they shifted their attention to Dani Olmo. In the January transfer window, Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford was their main target, but they did not have space in their salary limit.

Williams’ more modest form has cooled Barcelona’s interest, while Sport say they will not move for the likes of Leroy Sane or Mohamed Salah due to their age. Another player on their shortlist as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, but he has since moved to Paris Saint-Germain. That leaves AC Milan’s Rafael Leao and Liverpool’s Luis Diaz as their top targets remaining.

President Joan Laporta dreams of signing Leao, but Milan’s €100m demands, and the inconsistency that Barcelona’s sporting department see in him, reduce the chances of a move for him. In addition, he has had issues with multiple managers at this point. On the other hand, Diaz is loved by the recruitment department, and they believe that at 28, he is in his prime.

The Colombian winger is out of contract in 2027, and with a renewal with Liverpool a long way off, that also works in Barcelona’s favour. He has also expressed a desire to play for the Blaugrana. If they can make sufficient sales to fund a big move, then Diaz is ‘very well positioned’ to be that move.