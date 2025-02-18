Liverpool preparing to make summer offer for Barcelona star

Barcelona are expected to have a busy summer, and while they want to make multiple signings, players will need to leave to fund these. The likes of Ansu Fati and Andreas Christensen have been linked with moving on, while Frenkie de Jong may also emerge as a candidate to depart.

Earlier in the season, de Jong appeared certain to leave Barcelona in the summer. His current contract runs out in 2026, and the club does not intend to retain his services with the chance of losing him for free 12 months later.

However, things have changed significantly in the last few weeks. Hansi Flick has made de Jong a regular starter, and he has started to recapture his best form again, and as such, there are also plans for a new contract to be agreed before the end of the season.

However, it is not certain that de Jong will renew, even though he is desperate to extend his Barcelona stay. He would be required to reduce his salary in order for this to happen, and if an agreement cannot be reached before the summer, he would be put on the market.

If this happens, Liverpool are expected to make an offer, as reported by TEAMtalk. It’s claimed that Barcelona would accept €35m for de Jong in order to avoid losing him for free in the summer of 2026, and this price is deemed acceptable by the Premier League leaders.

However, the same problem facing Barcelona is also one that Liverpool would have to deal with if they went for de Jong. They cannot afford to cover his current salary, so a significant wage reduction would be required in order for a deal to happen.

Barcelona will be hoping that Liverpool are not afforded the opportunity to make a move for de Jong, as their plan is to have him on a new contract before the season comes to an end.