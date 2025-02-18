La Liga had a relatively quiet January transfer window, with Real Betis the only major movers in the winter period, spending big to bring in Cucho Hernandez from Columbus Crew. As such, it is no surprise there have not been many major shifts in the salary limits of La Liga clubs since the figures were last released in September.

Barcelona were the big risers, as they added €37m to their salary limit, which was already the second-largest in the division behind Real Madrid, and now stands at €463m. A number of clubs have reported minor rises in their salary limits, but by percentage, Alaves were the largest. The extra €7.5m represents a 21% increase, chiefly down to the €5.5m recouped in sales for Maroan Sannadi to Athletic Club and Stoichkov to Granada.

La Liga have published the updated salary limits after the January transfer window. pic.twitter.com/I7XkBq0deT — Football España (@footballespana_) February 18, 2025

There was little in the way of change in Segunda either. Barcelona sold a further €100m of assets in late December – albeit La Liga have cast doubt on the source of those funds – and La Liga President Javier Tebas has confirmed they are now back within their salary limit for several years.

Meanwhile the likes of Athletic Club, Atletico Madrid, Valencia, Real Valladolid and Girona all experienced increases of €4-5m in their limits. Only four sides across La Liga have seen decreases to their salary limit, although in the case of Las Palmas and Leganes, these were relatively minor in terms of amount.

That is also the case for Espanyol, who only saw a drop of €900k, but given their limit remains €7.8m, it means they are spending well over their limit this season. Their clear partners in that regard are Sevilla. Their drop of €1.8m leaves their limit at just €684k, a clear illustration of their financial struggles since dropping out of Europe. In the January window Sevilla spent €5.5m on Akor Adams up front, and a further €2.5m on Ronald Vargas, while Gonzalo Montiel left for €4.5m back to River Plate.