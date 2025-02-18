Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has noted that he is content that they are top of the table again after their 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano on Monday night, but that at this stage of the season, it means little.

Their victory lifted them level on points with Real Madrid, but the Blaugrana are now top on goal difference, having been at a seven-point deficit just a month ago.

Frenkie de Jong: “It's good to be leaders, but we have to be at the end of the season.” — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 17, 2025

“I’m happy for the fans, for the club, for the players, it’s a reward, but as I have always said, this is long. The most important thing is that we fight until the end. Being top doesn’t change anything if we do not fight;” Flick told the press.

Lewandowski’s penalty was the difference in the match, but he looked frustrated when he was withdrawn in the late stages, as has become customary. Ferran Torres has become a real alternative to the Polish forward in recent months.

“I will always make the decision for the team. I understand it because he always wants to score goals, I will support Lewy, and I always give him the chance to start. But I make the decisions for the team, and they have to accept it.”

"Physically it is thanks to the good work of Julio (Tous) and his team. They have done a spectacular job. It is also a credit to Deco, who signed everyone. Pedri played a great game, he is extraordinary." 🗣️Hansi Flick on Pedri #FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/8mhjhuxqCW — Football España (@footballespana_) February 18, 2025

Pedri completed another 90 minutes, bringing up his total for the season to 2,793 minutes, more than the entirety of last season. His form he credited to Julio Tous and the fitness coaches. Another player that is amongst Barcelona’s most used is Jules Kounde, but the was dropped for Hector Fort as something of a surprise.

“It’s part of football. It’s something that happens and we leave it there,” he had initially told the post-match broadcast, as quoted by Diario AS. However he did confirm reports that Kounde had been dropped due to being late for a team meeting.

“Before a game I want everyone to know what they have to do on the field. Before the games we have two or three meetings. It’s not too difficult to get there early. I want to talk to him. He arrived late and it is a clear rule here, and that is what happened today. It is out of respect for teammates, for the club, for the fans.”