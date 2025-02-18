“It’s a hoax” – Javier Tebas reacts to reports of Real Madrid leaving La Liga

Real Madrid have become infuriated with the state of refereeing in La Liga over the last couple of weeks, which everyone in Spanish football has become aware. The latest incident to cause ire was the red card shown to Jude Bellingham during last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Osasuna, a result that has since led to them being replaced at the top of the standings by Barcelona.

On the back of this, there has been reports that Real Madrid would consider moving away from La Liga to play their domestic football in another country. However, this possibility has not even been entertained by the league’s president, Javier Tebas (via Marca).

“It’s a hoax – it is impossible, and they know it themselves. There is a Sports Law that says that clubs in Spain have to play in the national competitions on a mandatory basis. It is counted to reaffirm the strategy they are following, so which league are they going to go to?”

Tebas also spoke on criticism of the refereeing establishment, and he made specific reference to the actions of Real Madrid TV.

“The refereeing system can be improved, but it is not adulterated. When the Negreira issue came up, a meeting was held with the clubs and it was considered to change the system so that it would not depend on an organisation, a meeting that Real Madrid did not attend. Here is a story to destroy the National League. If all the clubs had television, this would be hell.”

Finally, Tebas spoke on the recent shocking incident involving two Villarreal supporters that were attacked prior to last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Valencia at La Ceramica.

“We have to be very forceful, I hope that the worst falls on the perpetrators. Until they are convicted, La Liga will be behind this situation.”