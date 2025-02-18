Dean Huijsen
Real Madrid

Real Madrid defensive target has €60m release clause this summer

Real Madrid have suffered from injuries as much as any top side in Europe over the last two seasons, barely being able to count on their starting defenders across the two campaigns. Even with David Alaba returning, Carlo Ancelotti will likely be relying on Raul Asencio or Aurelien Tchouameni alongside Antonio Rudiger in the Champions League against Manchester City.

It seems set that they will pursue Trent Alexander-Arnold for the right-back spot for next season, but central defence remains an open debate. After missing out on Leny Yoro, Real Madrid did not make any moves, despite interest in now Manchester City Vitor Reis amongst others. One of the few names that appears to have caught their eye is Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen, who has been in fine form this season.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Huijsen has a €60m release clause valid from the summer to come. Los Blancos would likely face competition for the 19-year-old defender from other Premier League giants, but it would be an affordable price for the Spain under-21 international who is tipped to be one of the best around for the next decade.

Any excitement Real Madrid fans have might want to be put on hold though, as according to recent reports, Los Blancos are weighing up not making any moves in central defence for the coming season. Rudiger remains a fixture at the back, and with Alaba returning and Eder Militao to be back in action midway through 2025, the latest is that the emergence of Asencio might solve the problem in their backline for them.

It has been rumoured that Real Madrid are not convinced by the options on the market, and would rather not spend big if that is the case. Equally, the loss of income from the halt of concerts at the Santiago Bernabeu has been cited as a reason behind a slightly more austere transfer policy for now.

