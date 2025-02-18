Former Barcelona winger Francisco Trincao has revealed that three days before he joined the club, he had no idea they were even interested. The 25-year-old made a €31m move to Barcelona back in 2020 from SC Braga, and would spent three years at the club, including two on loan at Wolves and then current side Sporting CP, before making his move to Lisbon permanent.

Trincao had played just 47 senior games for Braga, and was in his first season as an established starter when he made the switch. He admitted that he himself was surprised by the switch.

“I was at Sporting Braga and I was going to play against Moreirense. I usually call my parents and my father couldn’t speak that night. My mother said he was taking care of work, something that never happens at night. I went to sleep and the next day my father told me ‘I couldn’t answer, I was taking care of things, you’re going to play for Barcelona, ​​I’m here taking care of things’. I thought he was joking with me.”

The now Portuguese international was having a breakout year with Braga, but he did not expect it to bear results so quickly.

“I had been playing for Braga for a short time and I was going to play for Barcelona… I had started playing only two or three months ago with continuity. I thought my father was joking with me. I scored a great goal and gave an assist against Moreirense, I had a great game, and I called my father. I didn’t know what to do. I went to see my father, he told me everything about how it was going to happen or not and in those three days we signed contracts and I signed for Barcelona,” he told the official Sporting CP media, as quoted by Sport.

Trincao has played 38 times for Sporting this season, contributing nine goals and 12 assists in the process. He moved to Os Leaos for a fee of €7m, on top of a €3m loan fee. The Blaugrana have also retained a 50% sell-on clause, and have a buyback option on him.