Barcelona squeezed past Rayo Vallecano on Monday night, in a win that took them back to the top of the table. Much of the talk surrounding the Barcelona line-up was centred on Jules Kounde’s absence, but another noticeable absence was that of Marc Casado.

Casado was one of the revelations of the season, earning a starting role in September, and putting in a series of impressive performances, including highlights against Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. He also made his Spain debut in November.

However since his error cost Barcelona against Atletico Madrid, laying the ball on a plate for Rodrigo de Paul, Casado has seen his role on the decline. While he started both of their games in the Spanish Supercup against Athletic Club and Real Madrid, he has only completed 90 minutes once since. In two of their La Liga clashes, he has been brought off at half-time, and has not started in their last five fixtures.

When asked if Casado had done anything wrong to lose his place, Flick denied that idea.

“No. He has not done anything wrong. I am also speaking Casa, at the moment it is like this because Frenkie is doing really well, he also gives a good level in ball possession, and moments. This we need, at the moment it’s like this, Frenkie starts, but Casa is also doing good.”

“So it’s not like this, when one plays, it is something against the other. Everyone has their job. We are one team, and when everyone plays, they have to play well, it’s a normal thing.”

When asked about putting de Jong in the side, Flick was non-committal.

“I am very satisfied with the performance of the entire team. It is easy to change players. That is very important and is what I pass on to the team. And even more so at the moment of the season we are in.”