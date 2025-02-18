“I think he would have no doubts” – Erling Haaland backed to make Real Madrid move

There has been a lot of discussions about Real Madrid in recent weeks, namely to do with their strong complaints regarding referees. A complaint was recently sent to the Spanish Football Federation after their controversial defeat to Espanyol, and since then, further incidents have taken place that have riled the club up further.

Many people have given their opinion on the actions taken by Real Madrid amid these incidents, and according to Pedja Mijatovic, who played for Los Blancos between 1996 and 1999, they have complaints too much and too vehemently on the subject of referees, as per El Chiringuito (via Marca).

“A club as big as Real Madrid you can complain from time to time, in a comment, but beyond that… I don’t think so. That’s my opinion. Besides, I said it recently.”

One of the incidents that has riled up Real Madrid was the red card shown to Jude Bellingham during last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Osasuna. Mijatovic admitted that his former club have a case for being unhappy about the decision of Jose Luis Munuera Montero, who was the referee at El Sadar.

“Bellingham didn’t deserve the expulsion. Not in this case. I think referees are under enormous pressure, but they should be a little more tactful in these phrases and in these angers. Bellingham’s sending off was a bit strong, too much.”

Mijatovic then pivoted to taking about Real Madrid in relation to Erling Haaland, who scored twice in last week’s 3-2 Champions League victory for Los Blancos at the Etihad Stadium. The Norwegian, who recently signed a new long-term contract with Manchester City, has regularly been linked with a move to the Spanish capital, and Mijatovic expects it to become a reality at some stage.

“I think Haaland can play for Real Madrid. It’s going to happen. If you raise the possibility of coming to Real Madrid with Haaland, I think he would have no doubts.”