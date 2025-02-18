Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that his opposite number Pep Guardiola was not being entirely honest when he claimed over the weekend that Manchester City have a 1% chance of going through in their Champions League play-off against Los Blancos. Doing so requires an assault on the Santiago Bernabeu, where they head with a 3-2 disadvantage from the first leg, courtesy of Jude Bellingham’s stoppage time winner.

German defender Antonio Rudiger trained as normal for the second day in a row, and is expected to return to the starting line-up against City, while David Alaba will also be available, but has not started since December of 2023. Given the good form of Raul Asencio, Ancelotti was asked if he had doubts about who to drop, with Aurelien Tchouameni often his preferred option.

"It's a psychological issue, it's also difficult to fix. If you say play the game as 0-0, that's nonsense, nobody believes you. What you can change is the approach of the game. But you can forget us that you have an advantage." Ancelotti on defending a lead.

“I don’t have them. You? That is the doubt that you have, that I have had, but that has been dispelled. Give me the chance to leave you in doubt until tomorrow. I’m kidding… Rudiger can play from the start, Tchouameni can play as a pivot and Asencio can play as a centre-back. We will see how Valverde is, who was injured against Osasuna. Raul can also play as a right back.”

Valverde is expected to be fit to face Manchester City, but Ancelotti confirmed that Lucas Vazquez would be out, having previously forecast a return for the 33-year-old.

“Not yet. Lucas Vazquez will be on the bench, but he has not yet completed his recovery plan.”

Los Blancos were praised for their defensive work-rate at the Etihad, and Ancelotti was asked whether he had seen the same in their La Liga draws against Osasuna, Atletico Madrid and their defeat to Espanyol.

“They have been three demanding games. We haven’t just gotten a good result, the team is working well. This gives us confidence and a positive spirit. We have to continue playing well, with quality and I highlight the sacrifice and collective commitment.”

Much of the press conference was dominated by Ancelotti’s repeated complaints about officiating, but it was picked up in the Spanish press that Guardiola had put his side’s chances at 1%.

“He really doesn’t think that. Tomorrow I’m going to ask him before the game. He thinks he has more just as we don’t think we have 99%. We think we have a small advantage, take advantage of it and play the same game as in the first leg, which went well,” explained Ancelotti.