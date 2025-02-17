Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski has added to his goal tally, breaking the deadlock at home to Rayo Vallecano for the Catalan giants. The Polish striker has converted his third penalty of the season to bring up 20 goals in La Liga, as he continues atop the Pichichi leaderboard.

The match is off particular significance for Barcelona given that title rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid both dropped points over the weekend. A win would take the Blaugrana top of the La Liga table for the first time since they relinquished the lead.

Jules Koundé is a substitute against Rayo for arriving late to the technical talk, as happened to him in the Alavés – Barça game. @HelenaCondis — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 17, 2025

Inigo Martinez was brought down in the box by Rayo midfielder Pathe Ciss at a corner, and after VAR review, it was decided that Ciss’ manhandling crossed the line. Up against a penalty expert in Augusto Batalla, Lewandowski just about kept his nerve to fire in off the post. The Blaugrana will be hoping for a clean sheet that would leave them at the summit of La Liga.

Robert Lewandowski makes no mistake from the spot! ⚽️ Make that 20 goals in La Liga this season 🔥 #ITVFootball | #BarçaRayo pic.twitter.com/2baGPSXmvB — ITV Football (@itvfootball) February 17, 2025

LEWANDOWSKI GIVES BARCA THE LEAD FROM THE SPOT TO PUT BARCELONA TOP OF THE TABLE AS IT STANDS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tp5KbFymJg — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 17, 2025