WATCH: Robert Lewandowski gives Barcelona the lead with effort off the post

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski has added to his goal tally, breaking the deadlock at home to Rayo Vallecano for the Catalan giants. The Polish striker has converted his third penalty of the season to bring up 20 goals in La Liga, as he continues atop the Pichichi leaderboard.

The match is off particular significance for Barcelona given that title rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid both dropped points over the weekend. A win would take the Blaugrana top of the La Liga table for the first time since they relinquished the lead.

Inigo Martinez was brought down in the box by Rayo midfielder Pathe Ciss at a corner, and after VAR review, it was decided that Ciss’ manhandling crossed the line. Up against a penalty expert in Augusto Batalla, Lewandowski just about kept his nerve to fire in off the post. The Blaugrana will be hoping for a clean sheet that would leave them at the summit of La Liga.

Tags Barcelona Rayo Vallecano Robert Lewandowski

