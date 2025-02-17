Real Madrid lose defender for Manchester City clash but starter will return

Real Madrid have received positive news ahead of their Champions League second leg against Manchester City, with German centre-back Antonio Rudiger set to be fit for the clash. Los Blancos will be defending a 3-2 lead courtesy of Jude Bellingham’s winner at the Etihad Stadium.

Los Blancos trained on Monday with both Rudiger and David Alaba taking part as normal. Both are set to be fit for the clash on Wednesday night at the Santiago Bernabeu, although the German is likely to be the one fit to start say Marca. Alaba is still yet to start a game for Real Madrid since injuring his knee seriously 14 months ago and undergoing two consecutive surgeries, and has played 70 minutes across four substitute appearances and is more likely to start on the bench.

Rudiger’s return likely means that one of Raul Asencio or Aurelien Tchouameni will drop out of defence, although the latter could play in midfield. Asencio in particular was praised for his performance against City last week, although Carlo Ancelotti has shown a preference for the Frenchman on the whole.

The downside for Real Madrid is that Lucas Vazquez did not return to training as predicted. The 33-year-old will not be fit as a result, leaving Ancelotti without any fit right-backs for the clash. That shouldn’t be too much of an issue given Fede Valverde’s two performances there in the last two games. He also missed training on Monday due to discomfort, but is expected to start against City all the same. Vazquez had been tipped to return by Ancelotti, but it appears he will need to wait until Girona at the weekend to get the green light.